World Championship Relay: Team Nigeria 4x100m Men Get Another Opportunity To Qualify –  Bailey

Nigeria’s men’s 4x100m relay team will have another opportunity to qualify for the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary, when they file out in the revived Warri Grand Prix scheduled to take place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State on Thursday, July 26.

The arrival in Asaba of the relay teams from Benin Republic and Gambia on Wednesday will give the team another opportunity to fight for a spot.

This year’s event is being held as a tribute to the former Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Sports In Africa (SCSA), the late Dr Awoture Eleyae, who passed away last week.

The Nigerian side failed to qualify for the championship in Lome, (Togo), Yaba College of Technology (Nigeria), and Benin Republic.

The race in Warri is a three-in-one event, with five countries competing in the 4x100m, 4x400m, and mixed relays.

Nigeria’s men’s 4x100m relay team must now run faster than the 38.36secs Switzerland relay team ran in August last year to at least move into the final qualifying position for next month’s World Athletics Championships.

The team, with a 38.56secs personal season’s best, dropped the baton in their most recent bid to qualify at the Republic of Benin Athletics Championships last Saturday, and the Athletic Federation of Nigeria decided to take advantage of the Warri relay to achieve their goal.

The quartet of Favour Ashe, Kanyinsola Ajayi, Alaba Akintola, and Oghenebrume now knows even a 38.35secs run may not be enough in the final analysis as countries are unrelenting in their bid to make it to Budapest to run in the 4x100m relay.