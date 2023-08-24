World Championship: Amusan Set To Strike Gold Today

…Zooms Into 100m Hurdles Final

Reigning 100 metres hurdle champion Tobi Amusan may fully demonstrate her strength to rise from adversity to reckoning by successfully defending the title she won last year when she files out in the final of the women’s 100 metres hurdle of the World Athletics Championships today in Budapest, Hungary.

She zoomed into today’s final after winning her semifinal heat with the time of 12.54s ahead of Jamaican Ackera Nuggent who finished the race at 12.60s Amusan’s journey to joy was dotted with encumbrances that threatened her chances to defend her crown following the provisional suspension she suffered after the Athletics Integrity Unit suspected she violated doping rules for missing three out-of-competition tests.

She was on the verge of missing out on the World Championship but a ruling from the Disciplinary Tribunal in her favour came in time to clear her for the tournament. It was initially feared the setbacks could affect her performance in Budapest but she quickly put paid to the fear by cruising to a comfortable win in her first heat with an impressive time of 12.48 to pick a slot in the semifinal.

She also put up a stunning show in the semifinal to book a place in today’s final. She was in an incredible form last year at Eugene where she claimed her first World Championship gold, breaking both the competition and world records; her 12.12s feat remains unbeatable and will have to improve on her season best of 12.34s to be able to match that height.

Meanwhile, the Commonwealth champion lost her cool after her first race in Budapest following ‘an offensive question by an Irish journalist Cathal Dennehy, who asked questions regarding her doping case travails. Dennehy asked had her, “Tobi, just on the point to the fans, I guess some of them are wondering what led to the charge. Would you be able to clarify the reasons behind that?”

“I’m talking about my fans, and you’re talking about charges. What charges?” She quizzed. “Mr. Cathal, I am not going to answer your question. You’ve asked the same question five times now and I am not answering it. Ridiculous,” she added. “You run fast, they want to talk about my shoes; you don’t run fast, they want to talk about what’s going on.

Come on, cut me that slack,” she said. However, newly turned-professional athlete Favour Ofili has booked her place in the semi-final of the Women’s 200 meters after coming fourth in her heat with a time of 22.66s.