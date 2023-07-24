World Championship: AFN shops for fresh event to qualify for 4x100m men

Nigeria’s men’s 4x100m relay team must now run faster than the 38.36 Switzerland relay team ran in August last year to at least move into the final qualifying position for next month’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The team, with a 38.56 personal seasons’s best dropped the baton in their most recent bid to qualify at the Republic of Benin Athletics Championships on Saturday and the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, is now reportedly shopping for another event for the team to qualify.

Our correspondent gathered the federation is thinking about ‘resurrecting’ either the Warri Relays and Grand Prix in Asaba or the seventh ACAN meet in Shagamu for this purpose. Both events, according to the World Athletics calendar should have been held within the week that ended on Saturday but organisers of the meet are at liberty to shift the dates.