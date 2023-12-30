World Champions Man City Bid to End Memorable Year on High

Reigning English, European and world champions Manchester City will endeavour to end a memorable 2023 on a high when they welcome Sheffield United to the Etihad Stadium for a Premier League clash on Saturday. The two teams meet for the first time since the end of August when an 88th-minute strike from Rodri sealed a 2-1 victory for the Citizens at Bramall Lane. Five days on from becoming Club World Cup champions for the first time in their history, Manchester City returned to winning ways in the Premier League when they came from behind to beat Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

For the seventh time this season, the Citizens were trailing 1-0 courtesy of a first-half strike from former employee Jack Harrison, but second-half goals from Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez and Bernardo Silva helped Pep Guardiola’s side claim maximum points against the Toffees and climb back into the top four, at the time of writing, as well as move to within five points of leaders Liverpool. Following a dip in form between the end of November and beginning of December, Man City have since won five and drawn one of their last six games in all competitions, but defensive frailties remain as they have conceded in each of their last eight Premier League matches, an unwanted record run since the arrival of Guardiola back in 2016.

Man City enter Saturday’s contest having drawn each of their last three top-flight matches at the Etihad, throwing away a total of six points from winning positions during this period, but Guardiola and co will be confident of success in front of their own fans against Sheffield United. Indeed, the Citizens have not lost any of their previous 11 Premier League meetings with the Blades, winning each of their last six in the process, while they have only lost their final league fixture in just one of the last 22 calendar years. Sheffield United were on course to claim their second successive home win under Chris Wilder in last weekend’s clash with fellow strugglers Luton Town as goals from Oli McBurnie and Anel Ahmedhodzic cancelled out an earlier opener from Alfie Doughty.

However, four days after letting a winning position slip late on in a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa, the Blades “chucked away” their advantage once again versus the Hatters, according to Wilder, as two own goals from Jack Robinson and Anis Ben Slimane turned the game on its head in the final 13 minutes to condemn the hosts to a 3-2 defeat – their 14th of the season.