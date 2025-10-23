World Champion, Okolie, Returns Home As Lagos Hosts ‘Chaos In The Ring II’

Lagos is set to make boxing history as world champion, Lawrence Okolie, prepares to fight professionally on African soil for the first time. The highly anticipated event, titled: Chaos in the Ring II, will take place on Friday, December 19, 2025, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos.

The heavyweight boxing showcase is being organised by Balmoral Group Promotions, AK Promotions, and the renowned Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.

It will be broadcast live across the globe via DAZN, ensuring international viewership for what many are calling a landmark event for African boxing. Okolie, a two-weight world champion and current WBC No.1 heavyweight contender, will headline the card in what he has described as a “historic moment” for Africa and his personal journey.

Born in London to Nigerian parents, the 33-year-old previously held the WBO cruiserweight title before claiming the WBC bridgerweight belt. Now, Okolie is aiming to become a three-weight world champion by 2026.

His return to his ancestral homeland has been widely celebrated among fans and boxing enthusiasts alike. “Big-time boxing comes to Lagos,” Okolie said. “This will be a historic moment for Africa, my family, and my career.

There’s been a lot of talk, but let’s see who really wants to dance. Detty December just got saucy — thanks to Frank, George, and Queensberry for making this happen.”

Also on the card is fellow British-Nigerian heavyweight, David Adeleye, who will feature in the co-main event. Adeleye, known for his punching power with 13 knockouts in 14 wins, will be looking to reignite his momentum after a recent setback in a thrilling contest against Filip Hrgovic. The 28-year-old said he was honoured to fight in the land of his parents, promising fireworks on the night.