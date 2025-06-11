World Champion, 200 Others To Storm Lagos For African Fencing Championships

Share

Lagos is set to welcome over 200 fencers from 26 African countries as the Nigerian commercial capital city hosts the 2025 Senior African Fencing Championships from June 25 to 29.

The event will take place at Charter house Lagos, a British international school located in Lekki.

Top African fencers will compete in this championship, including Mohamed El-Sayed, the world’s number-oneranked senior fencer and Olympic bronze medalist, as well as his brother, Mahmoud El-Sayed, who is the 2025 Junior World Champion.

Other stars expected include Fares Ferjani, a 2024 Olympic silver medalist, and Ndolo Alexandra, a former world champion.

Nigeria’s Inkosi Brou, ranked 23rd in the world, will also compete on home soil, giving local fans someone to cheer for.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the event, the President of the Nigeria Fencing Federation, Adeyinka Samuel, said the tournament is a big moment for Nigeria and for the sport of fencing in Africa.

“We are committed to delivering a world-class experience. Participants can expect exceptional hospitality, professional organization, and a vibrant, secure environment.

Lagos offers a unique combination of modern infrastructure, cultural richness, and passionate sportsmanship. Beyond the intense competition, we aim to showcase a memorable Nigerian experience, featuring cultural displays that reflect our diversity and a strong pan-African spirit of unity,” he said.

Joining the conversation at the press conference was Angela Hencher, Chief Operating Officer of Charterhouse Lagos, the host venue.

She said the school is proud to partner with the Nigeria Fencing Federation to host the championship.

Share