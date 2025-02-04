World Cancer Day: Remi Tinubu Urges Nigerians To Prioritize Health

Share

As the world observes 2025 Cancer Day on Tuesday, February 4, Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu urged Nigerians to prioritize their health and support one another in the fight against cancer.

The First Lady in a statement made available to newsmen emphasised the need for awareness, early detection, and equitable access to treatment.

Mrs Tinubu highlighted the devastating impact of cancer on individuals and families across Nigeria and beyond.

New Telegraph reports that World Cancer Day is observed annually on February 4, to raise awareness about cancer prevention, detection, and treatment, with a global push toward reducing the impact of the disease.

According to her, this year’s theme, ‘United by Unique’, underscores the importance of personalised cancer treatment, ensuring that care is tailored to meet the specific needs of each patient.

The First Lady called on all Nigerians to take proactive steps by undergoing regular screenings and embracing early detection methods, which significantly improve survival rates.

She reaffirmed her commitment to supporting initiatives that promote cancer awareness and treatment accessibility, while also calling for collective action from healthcare stakeholders, government agencies, and the public.

The First Lady’s message partly read, “As we observe World Cancer Day today, we are reminded of the burden cancer places on millions of individuals and families in Nigeria, and around the globe.”

“This year’s theme: “United by Unique” emphasises the significance of adapting cancer treatments to cater to the unique needs of each individual. This day serves as a reminder of our collective responsibility to combat this global health challenge.

“In Nigeria, cancer remains a leading cause of death, but with determination and partnership, we can change this narrative. Every individual, regardless of their socio-economic status, deserves the opportunity to live a healthy life, free from the devastating impact of cancer,” she stated.

