World Cancer Day: Cancer Not A Spiritual Problem – CACIBS

Share

As the world marks Cancer Day on Tuesday, February 4, a Coalition against Cancer in Bayelsa State has said that Cancer is not actually a spiritual problem but it is a disease that can be cured if dictated early enough.

The group who matched from Ekeki Yenagoa to the Ministry of Health Secretariat on the 4th of February, 2025 which is actually the day Cancer awareness is done all over the world, used the opportunity to sensitize the public urging especially the women to move straight to the hospital if they notice any unusual signs in their body.

With the theme united by Unique, the coalition called on the relevant stakeholders to give people living with cancer firsthand care and treatment so that they can receive treatment easily and on time.

Speaking at the end of the sensitization, Dr Toboulayefa Stella Awudu, Desk Officer Non-Communicable Diseases, Ministry of Health, Bayelsa state, said that the group was using the opportunity to tell Bayelsans that Cancer is real.

She also gave people a message of hope that cancer when dictated early can be cured.

She said: ”Today’s World Cancer Day theme is united by unique. People who have cancer have unique ways of manifestation, their experiences are different. No two persons with cancer have the same way of treatment or diagnosis.

“We are sensitizing the public today telling Bayelsans that cancer is real and it is not a spiritual problem. Cancer when it is diagnosed early, can be cured and we have many ways of diagnosing cancer, through biopsy, surgery, medication called chemotherapy and radiotherapy which uses light.

“Cancer can also be dictated through immunotherapy that is using immunological antibodies especially that of breast cancer.

Awudu stated that the group was sensitizing Bayelsans and the government that all should put people who come down with cancer at the centre adding that there is inequality in the treatment of cancer in Nigeria.

She added: “People don’t get asses easily to treatment, especially in diagnosing cancer. Some are misdiagnosed as they would gone to various places before getting the real definitive disease condition.

“We want the government, health workers, partners and organizations to come together so that we can fight cancer out of Bayelsa State. People are dying silently, coming down with cancer in this Bayelsa just that we don’t have the fixed data.

Advising the womenfolk, she said: ”As a woman, when you see a lump on your breast, it is not a boil. Please go to the hospital, let them check it and evaluate you and tell you that this one is not cancer.

“If you see an offensive discharge as a woman like bloody discharge with spotting, maybe after your period or after having coitus with your husband, go to hospital and for menopausal women (those that have stopped seeing their menses), you have stopped seeing your menses for three years and all of a sudden, you start bleeding, please go to the hospital.

“We have breast cancer, cervical cancer, cancer of the uterus, cancer of the ovaries. It affects every part of the body even the men, prostate cancer kills men now in our society.

“We encourage people to go for diagnosis. Let them not go to the pharmacy when they see something strange. Let the hospital not be the last point of contact but let it be the first.

She disclosed that there is a good level of awareness in Bayelsa State adding “Although some don’t believe because of some religious tendencies in this year’s World Cancer Day, we went to school, to markets, to churches, mosques to sensitize people and to tell them about cancer.

“We have also gone to radio stations to tell people about cancer so that people will not die in silence and say that it was somebody that bewitched them.”

Share

Please follow and like us: