World Cancer Day 2026: Expert Calls For Early Detection

As the world marks World Cancer Day 2026, a healthcare expert says new data continues to highlight cancer as a major public health challenge in Nigeria, affecting both men and women and often detected too late for effective treatment. Dr Emmanuel Iyere, Head of Diagnostics Services at PPC Limited, stated that analysis of data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) reveals that Nigeria records over 125,000 new cancer cases annually, with mortality rates among the highest in sub-Saharan Africa.

He noted that more than 70 per cent of cases are diagnosed at advanced stages, significantly reducing survival outcomes. Iyere explained that while breast and cervical cancers remain the most commonly diagnosed cancers among women, prostate, liver, colorectal, and lung cancers account for a substantial proportion of cancer cases and deaths among Nigerian men.

Prostate cancer, he noted, is currently the leading cancer among men in Nigeria, yet screening uptake remains low due to limited awareness, cultural barriers, and uneven access to diagnostic services. He said: “This data reinforces a critical reality: cancer in Nigeria is not a women-only issue.”