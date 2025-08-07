World Breastfeeding Week: No Substitute For Breast Milk, Says UNICEF

UNICEF has reaffirmed that breast milk remains all a baby needs during the first six months of life, with no infant formula offering a comparable substitute.

World Breastfeeding Week, observed annually from August 1 to 7, highlights breastfeeding as a vital foundation for child survival, healthy growth, and development.

Speaking during a virtual media briefing to mark the 2025 edition themed “Prioritize Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems”, Head of the UNICEF Enugu Field Office, Mrs. Juliet Chiluwe, emphasized the urgent need for long-term systems that support mothers to breastfeed successfully at home, in healthcare settings, workplaces, and communities.

According to her, sustainable support includes providing counseling, peer encouragement, and consistent health guidance throughout pregnancy, delivery, and the postnatal period.

She urged governments and employers to integrate breastfeeding promotion into national health policies, maternal and child health programs, and insurance schemes. Doing so, she said, not only improves maternal health but also significantly reduces healthcare costs.

Chiluwe called on policymakers to establish and enforce practices that support breastfeeding, such as implementation of the international code of marketing of breast milk substitutes. She stressed the need for coordinated investments in breastfeeding programs, workplace-friendly policies, facilities, and community networks, noting that no mother should be left behind.

Nigeria, she noted, has made commendable progress, with over 90% of women having breastfed at some point. Ten states: Lagos, Kwara, Ekiti, Oyo, Cross River, Kaduna, Niger, Ondo, Enugu, and Plateau have extended paid maternity leave for public workers to six months.

Despite these efforts, she expressed concern that only about one in three babies (36%) are breastfed within the first hour of birth, and just 29% are exclusively breastfed for the first six months. She cited data from the National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS), showing that early initiation of breastfeeding declined from 42% in 2018 to 36% in 2023, while exclusive breastfeeding remained stagnant at 29% during the same period.

She also highlighted that 26 of Nigeria’s 36 states have yet to establish enabling environments that include paid maternity leave, breastfeeding breaks, and workplace facilities. The lack of such policies, both in formal and informal sectors, undermines efforts to sustain breastfeeding.

Chiluwe advised mothers to begin breastfeeding within the first hour after delivery and to practice exclusive breastfeeding for six months, without water or any other fluids. She also encouraged the introduction of safe, nutritious complementary foods while continuing to breastfeed for up to two years, in line with WHO and UNICEF recommendations.

She explained that breast milk contains vital antibodies that protect infants from infections, especially in their most vulnerable early months, particularly in environments with limited access to clean water and healthcare. In addition to supporting immune and digestive health, breast milk fosters brain development and emotional bonding, and helps children grow into healthier adults.

In his opening remarks, Director General of the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State (BCA), Francis Nwubani, whose organization partnered in the event, called on the media, families, government, and private sector actors to ensure that every mother has access to the support and information necessary to breastfeed for as long as she chooses.

He stressed the importance of investing in skilled breastfeeding counselors, enforcing the international code on breast-milk substitutes, and creating enabling environments at home, in healthcare settings, and at work.

“Breastfeeding delivers a hopeful future, not just for children, but for societies,” Nwubani said. “It reduces healthcare costs, boosts cognitive development, strengthens economies, and sets children on a path to healthy beginnings.”