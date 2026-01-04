World Braille Day: NCC Renews Commitment To Fair, Balanced, Human-Centred Copyright System

The Director-General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Dr John Asein, has reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to a copyright system that is fair, balanced, and humane,one that protects authors, respects rights, and ensures access to learning materials for blind and print-disabled persons.

Dr Asein made this known in a message to commemorate 2025 World Braille Day, marked on December 4, a global observance celebrating Braille as one of humanity’s most transformative innovations for literacy, independence, and dignity.

He noted that for the Nigerian Copyright Commission, the celebration is guided by a simple but powerful call to action: “Let the Blind Read!”

“As Nigerians and friends of copyright across the world usher in the New Year with renewed hope and shared purpose, I extend warm New Year greetings on behalf of the Nigerian Copyright Commission,” he said.

“It is in this same spirit of optimism, solidarity, and inclusion that the Commission joins the international community to commemorate World Braille Day 2026, a day dedicated to celebrating Braille as one of humanity’s most transformative innovations for literacy, independence, and dignity.”

Dr Asein observed that for centuries, Braille has enabled blind and visually impaired persons to access knowledge, participate meaningfully in education, and live with dignity.

He said 2025 focus on inclusion, bridging digital divides, and advancing accessibility in education strongly aligns with the Commission’s long-standing advocacy.

“Under the banner ‘Let the Blind Read’, we reaffirm our belief that the copyright system must serve not only creators and markets, but also learners, students, and readers with print disabilities. Access to knowledge is a right, not a privilege,” he said.

He expressed concern that studies indicate less than one per cent of published materials in Nigeria are available in accessible formats such as Braille, audio, or digital text compatible with screen-reading technologies, describing the situation as a severe “book famine.”

According to him, this mirrors broader challenges across much of the developing world and highlights systemic barriers confronting blind and visually impaired persons.

“The cost of inaccessibility is not merely social exclusion, but long-term harm to education, employment prospects, and the inclusion of persons with print disabilities in the broader national development agenda,” he stated.

Dr Asein explained that the Copyright Act, 2022 represents a significant shift from charity-based access to a rights-based framework for inclusion. He noted that Section 26 of the Act domesticated the Marrakesh Treaty, permitting the reproduction, distribution, and cross-border exchange of works in accessible formats for persons with print disabilities.

He added that the Act also establishes safe-harbour protections for authorised entities, ensuring that access is enabled lawfully and responsibly across the book value chain.

“In furtherance of this mandate, the Commission has issued new Guidelines to strengthen the safe-harbour regime. These Guidelines provide clarity, transparency, and safeguards for the production and dissemination of accessible-format copies,” he said.

Dr Asein expressed confidence that the measures would encourage broader institutional participation, rebuild trust among rights holders and intermediaries, and significantly increase the availability of books in Braille and other accessible formats. He said the initiative would be complemented by sustained advocacy, awareness campaigns, and capacity-building programmes for publishers, libraries, and educational institutions.

He concluded that World Braille Day serves as a reminder that inclusion is not an act of generosity but a legal obligation, moral imperative, and development necessity.

“On this year’s celebration, the Nigerian Copyright Commission renews its commitment to a copyright system that is fair, balanced, and humane, one in which authors are protected, rights are respected, and learning materials are accessible to a growing number of blind and print-disabled persons,” he said.