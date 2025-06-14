Share

As the world commemorates World Blood Donor Day, Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on citizens to embrace the life-saving act of voluntary blood donation.

Remi Tinubu, in a statement marking the global health observance, emphasised the critical role safe blood plays in sustaining lives and restoring hope, especially for patients in emergencies.

According to the First Lady, this year’s theme, “Give Blood, Give Hope: Together We Save Lives,” underscores the profound impact of every unit of donated blood in delivering hope and healing to those in need.

She noted that the message resonates deeply with Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to promote a culture of regular, voluntary blood donation.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the World Blood Donor Day, established in 2004 by the World Health Organisation (WHO), aims to raise awareness about the need for safe blood and blood products, encourage more people to become regular donors, and celebrate the selfless contributions of voluntary, unpaid blood donors around the globe.

According to a statement from Kwapchi Bata Hamman, Special Assistant, Media & ICT to the President (Office of the Vice President), the day has become a cornerstone in the global health calendar, with awareness campaigns and donor drives held in communities worldwide to address persistent blood shortages.

In Abuja, the First Lady led by example by participating in the Abuja City Marathon Walk, a commemorative health walk that stretched from Millennium Park to Eagle Square.

Represented by the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, she reiterated the importance of a safe and accessible blood supply, urging Nigerians to consider blood donation not just as a medical necessity, but a humanitarian act of solidarity.

“Donating blood is an act of unity. It connects us all — young and old — and gives the priceless gift of life,” the First Lady stated.

