World Blood Donor Day: Lagos Celebrates, Defy Down Pour

Share

Despite a heavy downpour, the Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Committee (LBTC) on Saturday commemorated the 2025 World Blood Donor Day with an impactful awareness walk, a youth-focused blood donation drive, and a grand Extravaganza event at its Gbagada Headquarters, drawing hundreds of passionate volunteers, youths, and stakeholders from the state’s blood transfusion ecosystem.

The celebration, themed “Give Blood, Give Hope: Together We Save Lives,” kicked off with a fitness walk around the Gbagada community. Volunteers and health advocates, including members of the Nigerian Red Cross and Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), held placards bearing bold blood donation messages as they marched through the rain-soaked streets.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Bodunrin Osikomaiya, Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Committee, emphasized the importance of consistent voluntary donation, calling blood donors heroes whose contributions cannot be overstated. Today, we gather to celebrate the selfless acts of voluntary blood donors who save lives without asking for anything in return. Their actions are noble and their impact immeasurable,” she stated.

Dr. Osikomaiya stressed the need for sustained collaboration between government, healthcare providers, and the public to strengthen the state’s blood donation culture. “Let us work together to create a robust blood donation system. Every donor counts. Every pint saves,” she noted.

She urged citizens to demystify the blood donation process by visiting the LSBTC facilities to witness firsthand how blood is screened, stored, and distributed. “We are opening our doors wide. When people see the care and professionalism behind every pint, the myths and fears disappear,” she added.

In her media interview during the event, Dr. Osikomaiya disclosed that this year’s celebration added two key dimensions: promoting a culture of volunteerism among children and youth, and bringing the public into the donation and transfusion process. “Volunteerism is a value we must instill early. You don’t have to be 18 to know what giving blood means,” she said.

She also explained that by hosting the event at the LSBTC premises, more people had the chance to experience the full circle of blood services. “Donors meet healthcare professionals and patients alike. This humanizes the process and shows the real-life impact of one donation,” she explained.

Also speaking at the event, Kosofe Divisional Head of the Nigerian Red Cross, Lagos Branch, Mr. Benjamin Aghoro, commended the Lagos State Government and the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Committee (LSBTC) for their sustained efforts in encouraging voluntary blood donation and dispelling myths associated with it.

Aghoro described the global event as a vital opportunity to appreciate donors and galvanize support for voluntary blood donation in line with World Health Organization (WHO) standards.

According to Aghoro, the Red Cross has continued to partner with the LSBTC through advocacy, sensitization, and public engagement campaigns to counter cultural and religious misconceptions about blood donation. “There’s nothing to worry about. Blood donation is safe and lifesaving. We must keep educating the public and demystifying the myths surrounding it,” he emphasized.

He further stated that the theme “Give Blood, Give Hope” aligns with the Red Cross’ mission to promote humanity and save lives. Aghoro lauded the visibility of donation drives across Lagos during the commemoration, describing it as a sign of progress. “We’re seeing a rise in voluntary donations during this campaign period. With the Lagos State Government leading from the front, we’re confident more Nigerians will embrace blood donation as a civic and humanitarian duty,” he added.

The Consultant Haematologist at Alimosho General Hospital, Dr. Adebukola Orolu, stressed the medical necessity for voluntary blood donation, noting that donated blood is critical in managing surgical cases, anaemia in children, and postpartum hemorrhage. “In a malaria-endemic region like ours, children need transfusions often. Without voluntary donors, lives are lost daily,” she said.

Dr. Orolu emphasized post-donation care, advising donors to hydrate well and avoid vigorous activities afterwards. “Blood donation is safe, but donors must rest, eat well, and drink fluids to recover quickly and stay healthy,” she said.

Corporate Service Manager at Fidson Healthcare Plc, Temitope Akindele, said the company’s partnership with the LSBTC was driven by a sense of social responsibility and confidence in the committee’s track record. Over 10,000 donors were captured through this platform last year alone. That’s proof of structure and results,” she said.

Akindele added that Fidson saw blood donation not only as a health issue but also a humanitarian imperative. “We’re in this to bridge the blood supply gap. It’s unacceptable for patients to struggle to find blood in emergencies,” she noted.

Blood donor ambassador and Nigerian Red Cross volunteer, Jonathan Aghoro, shared a personal testimony, urging Nigerians to drop cultural myths and embrace the lifesaving act of blood donation. “One pint of blood can save three lives. That’s powerful. That’s humanity,” he declared.

Aghoro lamented the low donor rates in Nigeria compared to developed countries, noting that ignorance and fear remain major barriers. “It’s not painful. It’s not dangerous. You leave proud knowing you’ve given someone a second chance at life,” he said.

The Youth Extravaganza, which followed the walk, featured interactive games, music, and awards for outstanding donors. Many attendees also rolled up their sleeves to donate blood, filling the LSBTC facility with a renewed spirit of altruism and unity.

As the event wrapped up, organizers reiterated their commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive blood donation culture in Lagos. “We are not just marking a day,” said one volunteer. “We are building a movement – one drop at a time.”

Share