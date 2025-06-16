World Blood Day Donation: Women Take Centre Stage In Bauchi

Share

Hundreds of women in Bauchi actively participated and took centre stage on World Blood Day donation at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (AT-BUTH) to donate their blood like their male counterparts.

Some of the female donors who spoke to our correspondent said they felt happy and excited as they gave out their blood for donations, which they believed would give hope and save many lives, especially among the underprivileged people in the communities.

Aishatu Adam, a 25-yearold, who donated her blood, said what inspired and motivated her was her willingness to assist people.

She said: “This was a unique opportunity for me, as today marks World Blood Donation Day. “I wasn’t afraid despite it being my first time to donate blood. I knew many women were afraid to come and give their blood.

I’m appealing to women to come out and donate as a way of sacrificing for others.” Corroborating, a housewife, Maman Ummi, said whenever she gave out her blood, she felt healthier, like she had treated some ailment.

“I therefore urge our mothers to come out and donate once you know your health status and that you have much to give.”

