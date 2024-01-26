World Bank’s New Outcome Bond Helps in Plastic Waste Recycling

The World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, IBRD) on Wednesday priced a seven- year $100 million, principal-protected Plastic Waste Reduction-Linked Bond. According to a press re- lease, the innovative bond provides investors with a financial return linked to Plastic Waste Collection Credits, Plastic Waste Re- cycling Credits (collectively, plastic credits), and Voluntary Carbon Units (carbon credits) expected to be generated by two projects.

The statement said that the selected projects in Ghana and Indonesia aimed to reduce and recycle plastic waste in vulnerable communities, cutting plastics leaking into nature and oceans. Citi acted as Lead Manager for the transaction. “This ground-breaking outcome bond mobilizes private capital to support the financing of projects with positive climate and development impacts – with outcomes measured by the generation of plastic and carbon credits issued on the Verra Registry.

Through the transaction, investors are providing approximately $14 million in up-front financing required by the projects to increase capacity at existing facilities, expand to new col- lection and recycling sites, and install food-grade recycling equipment. “In addition to reducing plastic pollution, the projects create improvements in local pollution and air quality, reduce associated health impacts, and create jobs in often overlooked and marginalized communities.

The innovative use of plastic credits in this transaction introduces an entirely new way of financing plastic collection and recycling operations as well as preventing plastic waste from leaking into the ocean,” the statement said. “Given the huge needs for development, channeling private capital to support development challenges has been a fundamental part of our work. Outcome bonds, like the Plastic Waste Re- duction-Linked Bond align incentives, so that investors benefit financially when positive development outcomes are achieved.