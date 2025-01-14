World Bank’s $6bn 7-Year Global Bond Posts Record Order

Share

The World Bank (International Bank for Recon – struction and Development, IBRD, Aaa/AAA) has priced a 7-year benchmark bond that matures in January 2032.

The Sustainable Development Bond raised $6 billion from investors seeking a highquality liquid investment that supports the World Bank’s work to end extreme poverty and boost prosperity on a livable planet.

With more than 180 investor orders, the transaction attracted the highest demand for any World Bank bond, primarily driven by bank treasuries, central banks, official institutions, and asset managers.

The appeal was largely due to the strong credit quality, high level of liquidity, and use of proceeds for sustainable development.

The lead managers are BNP Paribas, J.P. Morgan Securities, The Bank of Nova Scotia, and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC. The bond will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, pays a semi-annual coupon of 4.625 per cent, offers a spread of 15.5 basis points versus the reference US Treasury, with a semi-annual yield of 4.710 per cent.

“We are excited to start the new year with record-breaking investor demand of $12.6 billion for this 7-year bond, our largest ever benchmark in this maturity,” said Jorge Familiar, Vice President and Treasurer, World Bank.

“This transaction shows once again how the World Bank mobilises finance from the international capital markets for its projects and programs around the world that work to end poverty on a livable planet,” Jorge added.

“BNP Paribas congratulates the World Bank on a strong start to 2025 with the largestever 7-year USD Sovereign, Supranational and Agency (SSA) trade to date, a testament to the issuer’s strong investor following.

We were delighted to be part of this transaction,” said Salma Guerich, DCM SSA BNP Paribas.

“Congratulations to the World Bank on its successful return to the US dollar benchmark market with a $6 billion 7-year Sustainable Development Bond.

Order books of over $12.6 billion also represents World Bank’s largest-ever for a single tranche transaction, highlights the World Bank’s persistent attractiveness among global investors.

JP Morgan is proud to have supported the World Bank in this transaction,” said Sarah Lovedee, Head of Supranational DCM, J.P. Morgan.

“Scotiabank congratulates the World Bank on its first US dollar-denominated transaction of 2025: a highly successful Sustainable Development Bond and the largest 7-year SSA transaction issued in the US dollar market.

“The size and quality of the orderbook are a testament to investor demand for the World Bank name, strategic issuance timing, and thoughtful pricing decisions during the bookbuild process.

Scotiabank is pleased to be involved on such an important issuance,” said Cesare Roselli, Global Head of SSA Origination at Scotia – bank.

“Congratulations to the World Bank team on this remarkable $6 billion 7-year benchmark transaction – the largest 7-year SSA benchmark which was supported by the World Bank’s largest ever orderbook, exceeding $12.6 bil lion.

Share

Please follow and like us: