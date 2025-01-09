World Bank’s $6bn 7-Year Global Bond Achieves Record Orderbook

Share

Tlhe World Bank has announced that it, on Monday, priced a 7-year benchmark bond that matures in January 2032.

According to a press release, the Sustainable Development Bond raised $6 billion from investors seeking a high-quality liquid investment that supports the World Bank’s work to end extreme poverty and boost prosperity on a livable planet.

“With more than 180 investor orders, the transaction attracted the highest demand for any World Bank bond, primarily driven by bank treasuries, central banks, official institutions, and asset managers.

The appeal was largely due to the strong1 credit quality, high level of liquidity, and use of proceeds for sustainable development.

“The lead managers are BNP Paribas, J.P. Morgan Securities, The Bank of Nova Scotia, and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

5The bond will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, pays a semi-annual coupon of 4.625%, offers a spread of 15.5 basis points versus the reference US Treasury, with a semi-annual yield of 4.710%,” the statement said. Commenting on the transaction, Vice President and Treasurer, at the World Bank, Jorge Familiar, said:”We are excited to start the new year with record-breaking investor demand of USD 12.6 billion for this 7-year bond, our largest ever benchmark in this maturity.

“This transaction shows once again how the World Bank mobilizes finance from the international capital markets for its projects and programs around the world that work to end poverty on a livable planet.

