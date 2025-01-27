World Bank, Yobe Govt Disburse $2.5m Revolving Fund To 101 Communities

Share

World Bank-financed project, AgroClimatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) and Yobe Government have disbursed $2.525 million as revolving fund to 101 communities in the state to boost agricultural development.

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, made this known at the presentation of cheques to the beneficiaries on Saturday in Damaturu.

Buni said the fund was aimed at driving economic growth, improving livelihood, and promoting sustainable development among communities and farmer groups.

“This occasion is another milestone achieved by the state government, by supporting 101 communities with a Community Revolving Fund (CRF) loan of two million, five hundred and twenty-five thousand US Dollars ($2,525,000),” he said.

