World Bank, WTO Pick Nigeria, Others for $1BN Digital Trade Initiative

Following its influential position in the continent, Nigeria has been picked as one of the pilot countries for the WTO-World Bank digital trade initiative for Africa. The project, with $1 billion funding, seeks to improve digital connectivity of the Nigerian economy and regulatory capacity.

This was disclosed yesterday in Abuja by the Director-General, World Trade Organisation (WTO), Prof Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala at the launch of WTO International Trade Centre (ITC) and Standard Trade Development Facility (STDF). The WTO boss, who also hinted that the global trade regulatory body was offering $1.2m to curb Nigerian products’ rejection overseas, said the fund was to improve the standards and quality of Nigeria’s non-oil exports and minimise rejection by training Nigerian local food safety advisers.

According to her, “based on an assessment of where Nigeria stands with its digital hardware and software infrastructure, the World Bank in partnership with the WTO is prepared to assist to develop or upgrade digital (soft and hardware) infrastructure. “The WTO will help build the necessary regulatory framework and capacity. Nigeria is one of nine pilot African countries to which the World Bank has allocated about $1 billion for the pilot project.

“I know the World Bank is already doing some work in this area, including trying to crowd in private investments and where possible working with the Ministry of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy. “We hope this pilot Africa Project can help enhance this effort in Nigeria to support digital trade. The future of trade is digital and digital trade is the fastest growing segment of trade at this time, especially digitally delivered services trade.

The future of technology is artificial intelligence and Nigeria, and indeed Africa must be equipped to benefit from digital tech and AI.” Speaking further on produce export, she said the project aimed to build capacities of stakeholders across sesame and cowpeas value chains to better understand market access requirements, improve agricultural practices such as pesticide application, hygiene techniques, harvest and post-harvest methods, and food safety.