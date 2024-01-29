World Bank wants liquidity pressures in developing countries addressed

As the problem of liquidity intensifies globally, the World Bank has called for an urgent and serious need to address the issues, especially with regard its effect on developing economies. The bank in a blog released over the weekend said the world’s poorest countries faced ballooning debt service payments, record high refinancing costs, limited access to markets, and severely reduced capital inflows, stressing that without action, 2024 would see a further rise in debt vulnerability —potentially leading to reversals in development outcomes.

It noted that in this context, the current global debt relief architecture had focused mostly on countries with solvency problems, including under the Common Framework, and that indeed remained critical. “However, less attention has been placed to a particular group of countries: low income and lower middle-income countries that are likely to experience temporary liquidity pressures in 2024 and 2025 in the context of a very high level of external debt repayments. “These countries do not yet have solvency problems, and thus are not candidates for the Common Framework or for fullfledged debt restructuring. “But they need urgent liquidity support in 2024-25 to mitigate the significant external debt rollover risks they face. While this is a subset of a larger problem in terms of debt vulnerabilities, without help, liquidity issues may turn into solvency problems. “This, in turn, would exacerbate risk perceptions for this type of countries further limiting capital inflows and accelerating outflows. Moreover, it would expand the large number of countries already under debt distress and increase solvency problems,” the bank added. It observed that “already, in 2022, we saw capital outflows away from developing countries as the private sector retrenched, while debt service payments continued. Sentiment toward larger emerging economies with strong track records in the market may be improving in 2024, but these improvements are not likely to spread to poorer countries where the needs are the greatest.

“In 2023, low-income economies and selected lower middle-income countries (labelled as IDA-countries by the World Bank due to their access to that highly concessional facility) paid an estimated $74 billion in external debt payments on their public and publicly guaranteed debt. This represents an annual increase of over 45 per cent compared to 2022, partially reflecting the resumption of payments following the Debt Service Suspension Initiative, among several other factors. “When combined with debt service on domestic debt, total 2024 payments toward debt service for these countries are expected to be over $185 billion, or roughly 7.5 per cent of their combined GDP. This figure is higher, on average, than their combined public spending on health, education, and infrastructure. This is happening while fiscal space has been mostly eroded. “Making the situation more challenging, financing conditions are tight and interest rate levels are prohibitively high for many low income and lower middle-income countries which have constrained or even no access to global debt markets. In 2023, average spreads on sub-Saharan Africa bonds stayed above 1,000bps.