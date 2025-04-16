World Bank Urges Nigeria, Others To Lower Tariffs, Focus On Regional Trade

Share

World Bank President, Ajay Banga, on Wednesday, urged developing countries to liberalise trade, saying many maintained higher tariffs than advanced economies and lowering them could offset the risk of reciprocal import taxes.

Reuters reported Banga as telling journalists that global uncertainty – triggered in recent months by US tariffs and retaliatory measures announced by China and other countries – was contributing to a more cautious business and economic environment.

According to the news agency, the World Bank President said the impact would vary country by country, but that global growth is expected to slow from the level forecast several months ago. He gave no specific forecast.

In January, the global development bank forecast flat global economic growth of 2.7 per cent in 2025 and 2026, the same as in 2024, and warned that developing economies now faced their weakest long-term growth outlook in 25 years.

At the time, it warned that U.S. across-theboard tariffs of 10 per cent could reduce already lackluster global growth in 2025 by 0.3 percentage points if America’s trading partners retaliated with tariffs of their own. U.S. President Donald Trump has upended the global trading system by imposing a new baseline 10 per cent U.S. tariff on goods from all economies, and higher rates for some countries, although those have been paused for 90 days to allow negotiations.

Banga said countries should negotiate and engage in dialogue on trade issues, noting there was also untapped potential in deeper regional integration for developing countries.

