World Bank Upgrades Nigeria’s 2025 Growth Forecast To 4.2%

The World Bank has raised its 2025 economic growth projection for Nigeria by 0.6 per cent to 4.2 per cent from the 3.6 per cent it forecast for the country in June. The new projection is contained in the October 2025 edition of the bank’s biannual Africa Pulse report released yesterday.

According to the report, “economic growth in Nigeria has been upgraded by 0.6 percentage point per year during 2024–27, mainly due to the rebasing effect. Activity is expected to increase slightly, from 4.1 per cent in 2024 to 4.2 per cent in 2025, and firm to 4.4 per cent in 2026– 27. The projected higher growth of the Nigerian economy is likely to be driven by stronger performance in services—especially ICT, finance, and real estate.”

The report further said: “As a result of the reforms implemented by President Tinubu, the naira’s volatility has declined, and the external position has improved as reflected by increased reserves and a large positive current account surplus.

A more competitive naira is expected to continue supporting some export diversification and compressed imports. “Price pressures are expected to remain elevated, necessitating sustained monetary policy efforts to reanchor inflation expectations.

The disinflation path remains vulnerable to risks, including exchange rate pressures, potential supply shocks, and volatility in global markets, which could slow progress toward price stability.” The Bretton Woods institution forecast that sub-Saharan Africa will grow by a faster 3.8 percent this year up from 3.5 per cent in 2024.

It stated that this acceleration reflects easing inflationary pressures in the region and a modest recovery of investment despite persistent global economic uncertainty. “The number of countries experiencing double-digit inflation has fallen sharply—from twenty-three in October 2022 to ten in July 2025— signaling progress in stabilizing prices.

Yet, downside risks loom large, including the indirect effects of global trade policy uncertainty, declining investor appetite, and a shrinking pool of external finance, including declining official development assistance. “External debt service has more than doubled over the past decade, reaching 2 percent of GDP in 2024.

The number of Sub-Saharan African countries in or at high risk of debt distress has nearly tripled, rising from eight in 2014 to 23 in 2025—nearly half of the region,” the bank said. It predicted that Sub-Saharan African countries will be able to cope with higher US tariffs given their lower trade exposure to the United States.

The bank also noted that the US administration’s recent announcement of reciprocal tariffs may have somewhat reduced world trade policy uncertainty and yielded a lower tariff rate on exports for most African countries.

“Despite the recent de-escalation of trade tensions among major economies, global trade policy uncertainty remains high—reflecting uncertainty in the enactment and durability of current tariffs as well as the timing and magnitude of retaliatory responses. Growth prospects in the region might be limited by indirect effects of trade policy uncertainty, a weakened global investor appetite, and the shrinking supply of external finance (including limited expansion of multilateral lending),” it added.