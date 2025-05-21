World Bank: Transportation Inefficiencies, Fuelling Africa’s Food Insecurity Crisis

Share

Transportation inefficiencies are causing significant food losses in Africa, with thirty-seven percent of locally produced food lost in transit due to slow processing times, poor infrastructure, and non-tariff barriers, a new World Bank report has said.

The report titled, “Transport for Food Security in Sub-Saharan Africa: Strengthening Supply Chains,” which was released on Tuesday, stated that prioritizing investments in 50 transportation hubs—10 ports, 20 border crossings, and 20 road segments—could reduce food waste and transform supply chains, thereby benefiting the 58 percent of Africans who are currently food insecure.

While food insecurity in Africa stems from various factors like conflict, extreme weather, and economic instability, inefficient transport is a critical, yet often-overlooked contributor.

The report finds that African food supply chains are four times longer than in Europe, leading to delayed food deliveries, increased prices, and wasted resources.

Commenting on the report, Senior Managing Director at the World Bank, Axel van Trotsenburg, said: “Food insecurity in Africa isn’t just about producing more—it’s about fixing the broken systems that prevent it from getting where it’s needed most.

By investing and improving transportation, we can remove the key bottlenecks, reduce costs, and ensure more reliable access to food for millions of people.”

Charles Kunaka, World Bank Lead Transport Specialist and main report author, emphasized: “We cannot solve Africa’s food insecurity crisis without addressing the underlying transport issues.

With coordinated investments in critical infrastructure, we can create a more resilient food system that ensures every African has access to the food they need to thrive.”

To address these challenges, the report recommends targeted investments in transport infrastructure, including upgrading ports, expanding road networks, and improving storage and distribution systems. These investments also create new jobs in the logistics sector.

