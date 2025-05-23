World Bank Trains Journalists On Natural Capital, Sustainability Reporting

Share

The World Bank has trained 17 journalists drawn from various media houses on how to effectively report Natural Capital Accounting in Nigeria, in order to create more awareness on the benefits, value and worth of natural resources to boosting the Nigerian economy.

Delivering a presentation, “Introduction to NCA in Nigeria,” an environmentalist with the World Bank, Ahmed Abdullahi, stressed the importance of building the capacity of media practitioners in Nigeria, to bridge existing gaps hindering the recognition of the immense economic contributions natural resources have to offer.

He said: The natural capital accounting is a process of measurement and valuing the natural stocks of resources we have. In most cases, this is useful in bringing to bear the various capital we have in the nation, beyond just what we measure under traditional approaches, using the GDP as a key indicator.

“The natural capital accounting allows us to embrace natural resources such as the forest, the land, the water, and what they can bring to the economy. The World Bank has supported the Nigerian government in this endeavor, but then we felt this information needs to be disseminated to all the stakeholders, to the society, so that the value of this work can be recognized.

“In doing that, we are unlocking a lot of opportunities and very importantly, we can now showcase the true picture of our economy, unlike the narrow picture that we are demonstrating currently which excludes a very vital aspect of the economy.”

Abdullahi who noted that the Nigerian government was committed to the inclusion of NCA as part of its national accounts produced by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), however stressed the need for the government to approve a NCA system that was based on the international standard of the System of Environmental Economic Accounting (SEEA).

“The government needs to develop a NCA system where data collection and maintenance are based on SEEA international standards. This was the first effort and government needs to approve these standards, train state and federal officials on these standards and ensure the frequency of data compilation.”

Abdullahi who urged the media to shift the focus of environmental reports from problems to solutions, explained that it helps in developing sectoral strategies, builds institutional confidence, attracts and sustains funding.

“Focus on the solutions, the framing builds momentum by policy makers, funders, and the public. By showing tangible benefits instead of showing problems, donors are more likely to key in when you show them the potential of what can be realized based on the work you have done. Look at what can be done with the data that you have.”

Abuja Bureau Chief of the Cable, Mr. Yekeen Akinwale who deepened journalists knowledge on the insights, importance and impact of solutions journalism in environmental reporting, said the media has a major role to play in helping the government achieve its targets in protecting the nation’s natural capital.

“Nigeria is committed to ensuring natural capital accounting. The government has initiated quite a number of projects to that.

“Training journalists in solution journalism is a way of telling them that they have a role to play by amplifying the successes that government is recording in some of the interventions areas across the country.

“They need to have the right kind of skills, the right kind of knowledge, the right kind of way to tell stories that resonate with the audience, both local and international audiences.

“We can protect our natural capital because by so doing, all of us will be better for it in terms of the economic benefits and the increase of our GDP.”

Share