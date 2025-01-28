World Bank To Support LASTMA’s Efforts In Traffic Mgt

Share

The World Bank delegate has expressed willingness to support the efforts of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to advance traffic management systems in rapidly expanding urban centres such as Lagos.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said this in a statement yesterday in Lagos. The statement was signed by Mr Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA.

According to Bakare-Oki, the delegation, led by Mr Luc Gendre, were on a factfinding mission to evaluate LASTMA’s traffic management and control strategies within Lagos State.

Bakare-Oki provided a comprehensive exposition of the agency’s operational framework, enforcement protocols, and innovative methodologies designed to facilitate seamless traffic flow across the metropolis.

He noted that LASTMA’s activities are guided by the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018, elaborated on the distinct roles of the agency’s various departments, particularly the contributions of the Rescue Team.

This rescue team which operates during nighttime, promptly remove brokendown or accidented vehicles, thereby ensuring unobstructed traffic movement during peak hours,” he said.

The general manager also shared operational statistics for the year 2024, highlighting the number of vehicular breakdowns successfully managed by LASTMA.

“The efficacy of the agency’s newly established toll-free call centre facilitates real-time reporting by the motoring public, and this enhances LASTMA’s responsiveness.

“Our research and data collation efforts have been instrumental in shaping policies on traffic management and enforcement,” he said. Bakare-Oki emphasised the critical role of synergy among emergency responders in the state’s traffic management framework.

