World Bank To Announce IDA21 Replenishment Financing

The World Bank Group will on Friday hold an online briefing announce its ID21 replenishment financing envelope.

The financing portfolio of WBGs International Development Association, which targets developing nations consists of donor pledges and the Bank’s statutory contribution.

During the briefing, Axel van Trotsenburg, World Bank Senior Managing Director, will deliver closing remarks and announce the total financing envelope for IDA21.

IDA replenishes its funds every three years. As explained in a communique made available to New Telegraph, the last replenishment (IDA20) yielded a $93 billion package, of which $23.5 billion was donor contributions.

The donor component enables IDA to make its funding concessional. The higher these donor contributions, the more funding IDA can provide and the better the terms it can offer.

This pledging meeting will also finalize the IDA21 policy package. For more information, please see “What is IDA?” and the IDA21 Factsheet.

The International Development Association’s 21st replenishment (IDA21) has been a yearlong process culminating in a final pledging meeting this December in Seoul, Korea.

