World Bank to Allocate $5BN For Electricity for 100M Africans

The World Bank has concluded plans to allocate $5 billion to bring electricity to 100 million people in Africa by the end of the decade (2030). President of the World Bank, Ajay Banga, stated this while delivering his speech at the mid-term review of the International Development Association (IDA)’s $93 billion replenishment package on Wednesday, in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

He said that the initiative was an example of how he plans to wield funds from the bank’s IDA, which provides zero- or low-interest loans to low-income countries, and why it’s important for donor countries to provide support. “The truth is we are pushing the limits of this important concessional resource, and no amount of creative financial engineering will compensate for the fact that we need more,” stated Banga, underscoring the urgency of broader contributions. Banga highlighted the necessity for a revamped evaluation strategy focusing on improved outcomes rather than mere project numbers or disbursed funds.

He emphasised replicable models, citing an IDA-sup- ported mini-grid initiative in Nigeria delivering electricity to rural areas as a prime example. “However, this is just a start. I envision hundreds of thousands, even millions more,” Banga stressed, noting the IDA’s commitment of $5 billion to provide affordable renewable electricity to 100 million Africans within the next decade.

