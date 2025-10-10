World Bank: Sub-Saharan Africa’s Economic Recovery Gains Pace

Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy is showing resilience despite global headwinds, with growth projected to rise to 3.8 percent in 2025 from 3.5 percent in 2024, according to the World Bank’s latest Africa’s Pulse report. The upturn is driven by easing inflation and a gradual recovery in investment across the region.

The number of countries experiencing double-digit inflation has fallen from twentythree in late 2022 to ten by mid-2025, reflecting progress in stabilizing prices.

However, the region still faces significant challenges, including high debt levels, limited access to external financing, and the indirect effects of global trade policy uncertainty. External debt service has more than doubled over the past decade, reaching 2 percent of GDP in 2024.

The number of countries in or at high risk of debt distress has nearly tripled— from eight in 2014 to twenty-three in 2025. Growth not yet translating into broadbased prosperity While growth is accelerating, the pace remains too modest to substantially reduce poverty or create enough quality jobs for Africa’s rapidly expanding workforce.

The region is undergoing the world’s fastest demographic transformation, with its working-age population expected to grow by over 600 million in the next 25 years. Andrew Dabalen, World Bank Chief Economist for the Africa Region: “The challenge will be matching this growing population with better jobs, given that only 24 percent of new workers today land wage-paying jobs.

A structural shift toward more medium and large firms is essential to generate wage jobs at scale.” The Africa’s Pulse report outlines several policy measures to stimulate large-scale employment.

Reducing the cost of doing business and improving infrastructure—particularly in energy, digital connectivity, and transport— are essential to attract investment and support private sector growth. Enhancing human capital and strengthening governance are also key to creating a stable and predictable environment for business.