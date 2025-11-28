World Bank: Skills Training Opening Opportunities For Young Africans

To ensure responsible engagement for more young Africans, the World Bank has stepped up its skill training capacity in the region.

In a report on its website, the global bank pointed out that skills training was opening opportunities for millions of young people in Africa.

The report, which highlighted instances of young people that moved from one stage to another in their career path, said the the experience represented a generation of young Africans who, with access to the right opportunities, can become highly skilled professionals who can help drive national and regional growth.

Speaking on the development, Director for Infrastructure in East and Southern Africa for the World Bank Group, Erik Fernstrom, said:

“Our efforts to provide 300 million people in Africa with access to electricity requires a skilled workforce across the entire energy supply chain; we need local investments n skilling systems to execute and implement Mission 300.”

The report stressed that to meet these challenges, the World Bank Group (WBG) launched the Skills for Jobs Policy Academy to share global evidence, innovations, and practical tools for effective skills development.

Organized jointly with the Government of Kenya and the Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA), the Academy took place in Nairobi, Kenya, between September 29 to October 3, 2025.

Over 300 senior policymakers from about 25 Sub-Saharan African countries and World Bank operational staff participated in an intensive, practice-focused program.

“Skill building is a lifelong journey: it begins in early childhood and must continue through school, training, and the workplace.

Too often that continuum breaks down,” said Mamta Murthi, Vice President, People, World Bank Group, in her opening remarks.

According to Murthi, the Africa Skills for Jobs Policy Academy marks a turning point and reflects the World Bank’s sharper focus on jobs and workforce development, while sustaining the Bank’s commitment to early learning.

According to the report, when youth acquire relevant, industryaligned technical skills, they gain access to dignified work, higher earnings, and entrepreneurial opportunities.

At the same time, skilled technicians and operators reinforce national competitiveness, accelerate technological adoption, support infrastructure development, and drive productivity gains essential for poverty reduction.

This was further highlighted by Ndiamé Diop, Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa at the World Bank Group, who stated at the event opening that skills are the bridge to economic transformation since economies cannot move into competitive manufacturing and digital industries without stronger skills systems.

“Delivering these skills requires rethinking our systems and employers must be at the center,” he said.

Acknowledging the centrality of industry and employers, Luis Benveniste, Global Director of Education at the World Bank observed that “System-level reforms take time.

But quick wins, like partnering with firms and providers in priority sectors where there is demand, can deliver impact and momentum.”

A highlight of the event was the High-Level Private Sector and Ministerial Roundtable, which brought together six State Ministers, over 16 business leaders from agribusiness, energy, construction, tourism, and finance, and World Bank senior leadership.

Discussions focused on sectoral skills gaps and concrete avenues for public-private collaboration, with industry participants emphasizing the need to move beyond mere talk, and towards jointly financed, results-oriented initiatives and broader, more active collaboration.