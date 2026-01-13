World Bank Retains Nigeria’s 2026 Growth Forecast At 4.4%

The World Bank on Tuesday retained Nigeria’s economic growth forecast for 2026 at 4.4 percent, the same estimate published in its Nigeria Development Update (NDU) in October 2025.

The projection marks an upgrade from the 3.7 percent forecast in the Bank’s June 2025 Global Economic Prospects report for the country this year.

According to the latest report, growth in Nigeria in 2026 and 2027 will be driven by continued expansion in services, a rebound in agricultural output, and a modest acceleration in the non-oil industry.

“Growth in Nigeria is forecast to strengthen to 4.4 percent in both 2026 and 2027, the fastest pace in over a decade. This growth is expected to be underpinned by a continued expansion in services and a rebound in agricultural output, with modest acceleration in non-oil industry. Economic reforms, including in the tax system, along with prudent monetary policy, are expected to support activity, improve investor sentiment, and reduce inflation further. Higher oil output is expected to offset lower international oil prices, boosting fiscal revenues and strengthening the external balance,” the report stated.

The Bank also noted that Nigeria’s economy grew by 4.2 percent in 2025, driven by expansion in the services sector—particularly finance and ICT—a modest recovery in agriculture, and the country’s emergence as a net exporter of refined petroleum products.

For Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), growth is projected to strengthen to 4.3 percent in 2026, supported by ongoing reforms in large economies, solid domestic investment, and continued easing of inflation.

“In many economies, fiscal consolidation is being prompted by narrowing fiscal space due to cuts in official development assistance, elevated government debt, and higher debt-servicing costs,” the report added.

Despite the improved outlook, the Bank warned that per capita income gains remain insufficient to significantly reduce extreme poverty or boost job creation. It also highlighted downside risks to SSA’s growth, including weaker-than-expected external demand, lower commodity prices, regional political instability, and escalating conflicts. Declines in donor support could further heighten the vulnerability of SSA economies to shocks, including public health crises and natural disasters.

Globally, the Bank said the world economy is proving more resilient than expected despite trade tensions and policy uncertainty. It projected global growth to remain broadly steady over the next two years, easing slightly to 2.6 percent in 2026 before rising to 2.7 percent in 2027, an upward revision from the June forecast.

“The resilience reflects better-than-expected growth, particularly in the United States, which accounts for about two-thirds of the upward revision for 2026. Even so, the 2020s are on track to be the weakest decade for global growth since the 1960s,” the report noted.

Commenting on the findings, World Bank Group Deputy Chief Economist and Director of the Prospects Group, Ayhan Kose, said:

“With public debt in emerging and developing economies at its highest level in more than half a century, restoring fiscal credibility has become an urgent priority. Well-designed fiscal rules can help governments stabilise debt, rebuild policy buffers, and respond more effectively to shocks. But rules alone are not enough: credibility, enforcement, and political commitment ultimately determine whether fiscal rules deliver stability and growth.”