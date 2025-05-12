World Bank Report: Nigeria Economy Needs To Grow 5 Times Faster To Hit $1tn Mark

Share

Nigeria’s economy needs to to grow about five times faster than its recent pace to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2030 and alleviate poverty level, the World Bank submitted on Monday, at the unveiling of the Nigeria Development Update ( NDU), a bi- annual economic pulse of the bank on the Nigeria’s economy.

Unveiling the report, titled ” building momentum for inclusive growth, World Bank’s Lead Economist for Nigeria, Alex Sienaert lauded macro economic reforms initiated by the government, noting they have stabilized the economy on the growth path.

The NDU unveiling attracted top government dignitaries which include, Minister of finance and coordinating Minister of the economy Mr Wale Edun, CBN governor Mr Olayemi Cardoso,Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Bosun Tijani, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Senator Abubakar Bagudu, Governor of Plateau state amongst others.

