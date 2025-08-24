World Bank Reaffirms Support For Nigeria

The World Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s development agenda, praising the country’s leadership role in continental forums, including the recent Africa Caucus.

Executive Director for Angola, Nigeria, and South Africa (ANSA) Constituency at the World Bank, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, made this known during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, in Abuja.

Ahmed, a former Minister of Finance, was in the country for a strategic briefing on Nigeria’s priorities within the Bank’s constituency.

In his remarks, Edun emphasized that Nigeria remains committed to channeling multilateral support into impactful projects that expand infrastructure, create jobs, and unlock private sector investment.

He noted that reforms such as fuel subsidy removal, improved tax collection, and digitisation are already attracting international capital, with new investments in manufacturing reflecting renewed confidence in Nigeria’s economy.

“We are targeting GDP growth of up to 7% in the medium term, more than double population growth, and significantly raising living standards,” the Minister said. “Our focus is on structural reforms in agriculture, power, and digital infrastructure to build a stronger, more competitive economy.”

Edun welcomed the World Bank’s continued partnership, stressing that Nigeria’s reform momentum, combined with strategic multilateral support, would lay the foundation for sustainable growth and private sector-led development.