World Bank Raises Nigeria’s 2025 Economic Growth Forecast To 3.6%

The World Bank has revised up its economic growth forecast for Nigeria this year to 3.6 per cent, from the 3.5 percent it projected in January.

The bank, which stated this in its “Africa’s Pulse” report released on Wednesday, also raised its economic growth forecast for the country next year to 3.8 per cent from the 3.7 per cent that it predicted in January.

The report said: “Economic growth is expected to remain moderate in Nigeria. It is expected to increase from 3.4 percent in 2024 to 3.6 per cent in 2025, and slightly increase to 3.8 percent in 2026–27.

The gradual recovery of the Nigerian economy along the forecast horizon is driven primarily by the service sector—specifically, finance, information and communications technology services, and transportation—and, to a lesser extent, a rebound in oil production that converges to its OPEC+ quota.”

The report further stated: “Economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa is showing some resilience despite uncertainty in the global economy and restricted fiscal space.

Regional growth is expected to reach 3.5 per cent in 2025 and further accelerate to 4.3 per cent in 2026-2027. This growth is mainly due to increased private consumption and investments as inflation cools down and currencies stabilize.

The median inflation rate in the region declined from 7.1 pe4 cent in 2023 to 4.5 per cent in 2024.” It, however, said that growth in the region is still not strong enough to significantly reduce poverty and meet people’s aspirations.

“Real income per capita in 2025 is expected to be approximately two per cent below its most recent peak in 2015. Countries rich in resources and those facing fragility, conflict and violence are growing more slowly than more diversified economies, and the region is struggling to create enough good jobs for its young population,” the report stated.

Commenting on the report, World Bank Chief Economist for the Africa Region, Andrew Dabalen, said: “There is a growing gap between people’s aspirations for good jobs and functioning public services and often sub-optimal markets and institutions.

