World Bank Raises €3BN From Sale Of Sustainable Development Bond

The World Bank, through its International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) on Wednesday, priced a 10-year euro-denominated benchmark bond maturing in February 2034, raising €3 billion. According to a press release, the transaction attracted over 100 orders totaling €4.7 billion, appealing to European and global investors seeking high credit quality and an investment that supports sustainable development at the longer end of the EUR curve.

The statement said: “BNP Paribas, NatWest Markets, Nomura, and TD Securities are the lead managers for the transaction. The bond will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The bond priced with a final spread to euro mid-swaps of +23 basis points and an equivalent annual yield of 2.932 per cent. This equates to a spread vs. the reference Bund of +60.8 basis points.”

“The World Bank is delighted with the outstanding response from European and international investors for our 10-year Euro bond,” said Jorge Familiar, Vice President and Treasurer, World Bank. “Investors’ keen interest in a safe and liquid investment product combined with their interest in positive impact makes World Bank Sustainable Development Bonds an exceptional fit for their portfolios,” Jorge said.

Commenting on the transaction, Managing Director, ESG SSA DCM, BNP Paribas, Myriam Zapata, said: “Many congratulations to the World Bank team on today’s EUR outing. In recent years, the World Bank has established a strong presence with a well populated, liquid curve in EUR and their strategic commitment continues to be rewarded with excellent execution. This deal is no different and despite a slightly more volatile market backdrop.”