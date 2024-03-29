World Bank Publishes Secret Data For Emerging Market Finance

The World Bank Group, on Thursday, published a trove of proprietary data it says can help boost investment in emerging markets by providing investors with the tools they need to better assess risk. “The publication of this data is aimed at one goal: getting more private-sector capital into developing economies to drive impact and create jobs,” World Bank President, Ajay Banga, said in a statement. The data details the credit-risk profile of private and public sector investments across a host of developing countries.

They include historic sovereign default and recovery rate data from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the World Bank’s lending arm, as well as private sector default statistics broken down by internal credit ratings from International Finance Corp (IFC).

Over the past few years, the World Bank and a group of 24 other multilateral development banks have faced mounting pressure from investors and bankers, as well as the G20, to share their collective data on $1.5 trillion of emerging market debt, currently housed in Luxembourg in the Global Emerging Markets Risk Database, or GEMs.