World Bank Projects Oil Price To Peak At $64 This Year

Share

The World Bank has said that prices of Brent crude oil are expected to average just $64 a barrel in 2025—a decline of $17 from 2024—and just $60 in 2026.

In its latest Commodity Markets Outlook report released, yesterday, the bank said that global oil supply is expected to exceed demand by 0.7 million barrels per day this year, adding that the rapid adoption of electric vehicles has also curbed demand for oil.

The projections are not positive news for Nigeria as the Federal Government set a benchmark oil price of $75 per barrel for its 2025 budget. Analysts note that oil contributes significantly to the country’s export earnings and government revenue.

According to the World Bank report, weakening global growth, due in part to trade turmoil, will push global commodity prices down by 12 per cent in 2025, and an additional five per cent in 2026, falling to levels not seen since 2020.

The report said that while prices, in nominal terms, would still be higher than they were before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, adjusted for inflation, however, they are likely to fall for the first time below the average that prevailed from 2015 through 2019.

Furthermore, the report stated that while the projected decline in global commodity prices could moderate near-term inflation risks emerging from the tariffs turmoil, it could also hamper prospects for economic progress in two out of every three developing economies.

“Global commodity prices have been falling since 2023, helping to tamp down overall inflation across the world. For example, surging energy prices added more than 2 percentage points to global inflation in 2022.

In 2023 and 2024, however, declining energy prices helped lower inflation. That trend of falling energy prices is set to intensify this year, potentially mitigating some of the price effects of higher tariffs in major economies.

Energy prices are expected to decrease by 17 per cent this year to the lowest level in five years before dropping an additional six per cent in 2026,” the report said.

Specifically, the report said that coal prices are expected to fall 27 per cent in 2025 and five per cent further in 2026 as the growth of coal consumption for power generation in developing economies slows.

It said food prices are also expected to recede, falling by seven per cent in 2025 and an additional one per cent in 2026, but that this will do little to curb food insecurities in some of the most vulnerable countries as humanitarian aid shrinks and armed conflicts fuel acute hunger.

Share