World Bank Projects 2.9% Growth for Nigeria in 2023

Citing lower inter- national prices and currency pressures, which are affecting oil and non-oil activities, the World Bank has projected a 2.9 percent growth for Nigeria’s economy this year. The bank announced its latest forecast in the October 2023 edition of its “Africa’s Pulse” report, a bi-annual publication of the Office of the Chief Economist in the World Bank Africa Region.

However, in its Global Economic Prospects report released in June, the World Bank had lowered its 2023 growth forecast for Nigeria to 2.8 percent from the 2.9 percent it projected in January. This means that the Bank’s projection for the country in the Africa’s Pulse report released yesterday tallies with its forecast in January.

According to the report, sub-Saharan Africa’s economic outlook remains bleak as rising instability, weak growth in the region’s largest economies and lingering uncertainty in the global economy are dragging down growth prospects in the region. Specifically, the report said: “Economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa is forecast to decelerate to 2.5 per cent in 2023, from 3.6 per cent in 2022. South Africa’s GDP is expected to only grow by 0.5 per cent in 2023 as energy and transportation bottlenecks continue to bite.

“Nigeria and Angola are projected to grow at 2.9 percent and 1.3 per cent respectively, due to lower international prices and currency pressures affecting oil and non-oil activity. Increased conflict and violence in the region weigh on economic activity, and this rising fragility may be exacerbated by climatic shocks. In Sudan, economic activity is expected to contract by 12 per cent because of the internal conflict which is halting production, destroying human capital, and crippling state capacity.”

It noted that in per capita terms, growth in Sub- Saharan Africa has not increased since 2015 and that the region is projected to contract at an annual average rate per capita of 0.1 per cent over 2015-2025, “thus potentially marking a lost decade of growth in the aftermath of the 2014- 15 plunge in commodity prices.”

The World Bank, how- ever, stated that despite the gloomy outlook, inflation in the region is expected to decline from 9.3 per cent in 2022 to 7.3 per cent in 2023, adding that fiscal balances are improving in African countries that are pursuing prudent and coordinated macroeconomic policies.

Although it noted that the Eastern African community (EAC) and West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) are expected to grow by 4.9 per cent and 5.1 per cent respectively this year, the Bank said that debt distress remains widespread with 21 countries at high risk of external debt distress or in debt distress as of June 2023. According to the Bretton Woods institution, “Overall, current growth rates in the region are inadequate to create enough high-quality jobs to meet increases in the working-age population.

Current growth patterns generate only 3 million for- mal jobs annually, thus leaving many young people underemployed and engaged in casual, piecemeal, and unstable work that does not make full use of their skills. Creating job opportunities for the youth will drive inclusive growth and turn the continent’s demographic wealth into an economic dividend.”

Commenting on the report, World Bank Chief Economist for Africa, Andrew Dabalen, said: “The region’s poorest and most vulnerable people continue to bear the economic brunt of this slowdown, as weak growth translates into slow poverty reduction and poor job growth. “With up to 12 million young Africans entering the labor market across the region each year, it has never been more urgent for policymakers to transform their economies and deliver growth to people through better jobs.”

Also, World Bank Economist and contributor to the report, Nicholas Woolley, said: “The urgency of the jobs challenge in sub-Saharan Africa is underscored by the huge opportunity from demographic transitions that we have seen in other regions.