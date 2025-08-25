World Bank President Will Attend CCDI’s Nigeria Economic Policy Session

The Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI), in partnership with the University of Washington, is set to convene a high-level policy session during the forthcoming World Bank and IMF Boards of Governors Meetings in Washington, D.C.

The CCDI, in a statement issued by its President, Olufemi Aduwo, and Chairman of the African Countries Group of the World Bank Civil Society Policy Forum, and Dr. Anind Dey of the University of Washington, said the session will explore the nexus between Nigeria’s economic policies, oil security, and sustainable prosperity.

They said the session scheduled for October 15, 2025, will provide a unique platform for international policymakers, investors, and academics to assess Nigeria’s pathways to resilience amidst global energy transitions and fiscal pressures.

The keynote address will be delivered by Ms. Jennifer Granholm, former United States Secretary of Energy, a globally recognised authority on energy transition, resilience, and climate-linked economic growth. The session will be moderated by Mr. Wally Adeyemo, former United States Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, whose expertise encompasses international finance, sovereign debt, and policy coordination.

The insightful discussions will be led by Professor Jodi Sandfort, School of Public Policy and Governance, University of Washington, and Ms. Anita George, former Director, Global Practice for Energy and Extractive Industries, the World Bank.

The engagement is expected to attract senior delegates, including finance ministers, central bank governors, global investors, diplomats, and members of the international press. The President of the World Bank, Mr. Ajay Banga, is expected to participate, highlighting the session’s global significance.

In recent years, CCDI has successfully convened sessions highlighting Nigeria’s agricultural potential in collaboration with the African Development Bank (AfDB) at the 2023 Marrakech meetings, as well as energy and security-focused sessions at the April and October 2024 meetings held in Washington, D.C.

“It is our mission to project and promote Nigeria’s opportunities to the world and find solutions where necessary. This session is not only about diagnosing Nigeria’s vulnerabilities but about devising bold, credible solutions.

“It will position Nigeria, through the prism of oil and economic security, as a strategic actor in the global economic discourse.”

The organisers commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), under Engr. Bayo Ojulari’s leadership and the military have made significant progress in restoring crude production and tackling systemic leakages.

They noted: “This progress is vital for reinforcing Nigeria’s fiscal stability and maximising the value of its hydrocarbon wealth during unprecedented global energy transitions.”