World Bank President Cautions Against Hasty Reaction To Trump’s Policies

P o l i c y m a k e r s around the globe should not react in haste to announcements by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, and be prepared to argue their case, Reuters reported World Bank President Ajay Banga as saying.

Trump’s first week in office has seen a flurry of executive orders and policy plans, ranging from tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China to a review on all existing foreign assistance.

“My only advice to everyone is don’t be in too much of a hurry to respond or judge,” Banga told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit in Tanzania’s commercial capital of Dar Es Salaam.

