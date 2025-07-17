World Bank Predicts Imminent Scarcity Of Rice Globally

…says 140m farmers live in poverty

Organizations like the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), according to the bank, developed new kinds of rice varieties that offer multiple wins.

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja Citing stagnated yields after decades of intensive farming that have drained water resources and exhausted the soil, the World Bank said the world could face an acute shortage of rice supplies.

In joint report by Vice President for the Planet Vice Presidency at the World Bank, Juergen Voegele, and Director General, International Rice Research Institute, Yvonne Pinto, the bank said that many of the 140 million rice farmers in the world lived in poverty – managing tiny plots, exposed to risks and with few opportunities to diversify.

Besides, it noted that rice farmers were also getting older on average, and the grueling demands of the job are pushing the next generation to seek opportunities elsewhere.

“Now, shifting weather patterns, floods, droughts, and saltwater intrusion are making rice production even more precarious.

Some experts warn that a 2°C rise in global temperatures could cut yields by as much as 20 percent— just as demand continues to climb.

“Rice is itself a major driver of climate change because paddies are kept continuously flooded from planting to harvest, emitting dangerous amounts of methane, a greenhouse gas 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide,” the bank said.

According to World Bank, smarter investments in rice could lift millions out of poverty and boost economic growth in producing countries—by raising farmer incomes, making food more affordable, and creating jobs across the value chain.

“Yet too often, countries have fallen back on outdated models – propping up the system at all costs by subsidizing inputs, prioritizing volume, and engineering prices for farmers and consumers.

This model is costly and wasteful – weighing on public budgets, encouraging fertilizer overuse, and ultimately doing little to increase smallholder incomes.”