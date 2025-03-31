World Bank: Policy Action Can Cut Air Pollution By 2040

Share

A new World Bank report reveals that targeted policy action could reduce exposure to dangerously high levels of air pollution by 2040.

The report, obtained from the World Bank website by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, stated that outdoor air pollution causes around 5.7 million deaths annually.

It further highlighted that 95 per cent of these deaths occur in low- and middleincome countries. Air pollution is also responsible for losses equivalent to nearly 5 per cent of global GDP, due to health impacts, lost productivity, and reduced life expectancy.

The report, titled “Accelerating Access to Clean Air on a Livable Planet,” emphasised that policy changes in sectors like agriculture, urban development, transport, industry, and residential cooking could significantly reduce harmful fine particulate matter (PM2.5).

It highlighted that integrating pollution management policies could yield economic benefits of up to 2.4 trillion dollars by 2040.

“Additionally, cross-border cooperation is vital to tackling the problem effectively.” Axel van Trotsenburg, Senior Managing Director at the World Bank, noted that improving air quality was both a health and economic necessity, with achievable solutions in sight through targeted leadership and investments.

“The good news is that solutions are within reach. “By focusing on the sectors that have the biggest impact and leveraging strong leadership, data, and financing, we can ensure cleaner and healthier air within our lifetime.”

The report outlines three priorities for policymakers to ensure clean air: strengthening governance, improving air quality data, and supplementing public resources with private investment.

