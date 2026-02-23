World Bank Pledges More Support As Ukraine Reconstruction Cost Hits $588bn

The cost of rebuilding Ukraine after four years of Russia’s full-scale invasion has surged to nearly $588 billion over the next decade, according to an updated joint Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA5) released on Monday.

The assessment was conducted by the Government of Ukraine in collaboration with the World Bank Group, the European Commission and the United Nations.

The report, unveiled in Kyiv on February 23, 2026, estimates that reconstruction and recovery needs are now almost three times Ukraine’s projected nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2025. It covers 46 months of war-related impact, from February 2022 to December 2025, and highlights the expanding scale of destruction and the growing complexity of restoring critical systems essential for economic recovery and social stability.

As read in a press release by the global Bank, Direct damage across the country has climbed to more than $195 billion, up from $176 billion recorded in February 2025 under the previous RDNA4 update.

The housing, transport and energy sectors remain the hardest hit, with destruction heavily concentrated in frontline regions and major metropolitan areas.

The statement also contained remarks by Anna Bjerde, Managing Director of Operations at the World Bank Group, who reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to Ukraine’s long-term recovery.

“Despite the widespread damage that continues to mount against Ukraine’s people, economy and infrastructure, the entire country continues to press on with remarkable strength and resolve

In the energy sector, which has endured intensified attacks, especially during the winter months, damaged or destroyed assets have increased by about 21 per cent since the last assessment. Power generation facilities, transmission lines, distribution networks and district heating systems have all been affected. The transport sector has also suffered, with recovery needs rising by around 24 per cent, largely due to renewed assaults on rail infrastructure and port facilities in 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, approximately 14 per cent of Ukraine’s housing stock had been damaged or destroyed, impacting more than three million households nationwide. Ukraine’s Prime Minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, said the figures underscore both the scale of devastation and the resilience of the Ukrainian people.

“Four years into Russia’s full-scale invasion, the total cost of Ukraine’s reconstruction and recovery is now estimated at nearly $588 billion over the next decade, nearly three times the country’s projected nominal GDP for 2025,” she said. “Amid unprecedented Russian attacks on energy infrastructure and homes across Ukraine this winter, our people show resilience and our entrepreneurs keep working. We continue to recover and develop further despite the challenges.”

She expressed appreciation to the World Bank, European Union and United Nations teams for their continued support, noting that international assistance has enabled urgent repairs to critical infrastructure and sustained systematic recovery efforts, particularly in energy and housing.

The RDNA5 report indicates that with backing from development partners, the Ukrainian government is prioritising key recovery programmes in 2026 valued at more than $15 billion. These include funding for destroyed housing, demining operations and multi-sector economic support initiatives.

Additionally, at least $20 billion in needs have already been addressed since February 2022 through emergency repairs and early recovery interventions spanning housing, energy, education and transport.

“The World Bank Group stands firmly committed to supporting Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction and helping to advance the people of Ukraine with jobs, opportunities and hope in a resilient, modern and competitive economy,” Bjerde said.

The report also stresses that Ukraine’s private sector, which has demonstrated resilience amid severe disruption, will be central to the recovery process.

Unlocking large-scale domestic and international private investment will depend on sustained reforms to improve the business climate, strengthen competition, expand access to finance and align production standards with European Union green and digital benchmarks.

EU Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, described Russia’s war as having a devastating impact but reiterated the European Union’s long-term support.

“The EU will continue to play a key role in supporting Ukraine’s reconstruction and recovery by mobilising more private investments through the Ukraine Investment Framework and by encouraging key reforms through the Ukraine Plan that will attract investment and bring Ukraine closer to EU membership,” she said.

Sectoral breakdowns in the assessment show that transport accounts for the largest share of long-term recovery needs, at over $96 billion. This is followed by the energy sector at nearly $91 billion and housing at almost $90 billion.

Commerce and industry require more than $63 billion, while agriculture needs exceed $55 billion. Explosives hazard management and debris clearance are estimated at nearly $28 billion, despite progress made in surveying and demining efforts.

Matthias Schmale, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, emphasised that reconstruction must focus on people as much as infrastructure.

“Ukraine’s most critical asset is its people. Refugee return, veteran reintegration and women’s labour force participation will shape economic recovery as much as capital flows and rebuilding infrastructure. Recovery must be human-centred and community-based,” he said.

The RDNA5 further acknowledges the Ukrainian government’s forward-looking recovery strategy, including reforms tied to its EU accession ambitions and programmes supported by international financial institutions. Ukraine’s emerging postwar economic framework, known as the “Ukraine Economy of the Future,” aims to ensure macroeconomic stability, strengthen governance and rule of law, revitalise the private sector and invest in human capital.

As the war grinds on, the updated assessment paints a stark picture of the mounting financial burden of reconstruction, even as it underscores international resolve to support Ukraine’s path toward recovery, resilience and long-term European integration.