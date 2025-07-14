World Bank Picks CD For Nigeria

The World Bank has appointed an Indian, Mathew Verghis as country director for Nigeria, succeeding Dr. Ndiame Diop, who has been promoted as vice president for Eastern and Southern Africa.

Verghis obtained Master of Arts (MA) and D o c t o r of Philosophy (Ph.D) in economics from the Univ e r s i t y of Notre D a m e , U n i t e d S t a t e s and has written extensively on growth, poverty, fiscal policy and labor markets.

Verghis, whose appointment took effect from July 1, has over two decades of global experience in economic policy and development.

He joined the World Bank in 1999 and has held senior leadership roles across Africa, East Asia, Europe, Central Asia and most recently served as regional practice director for prosperity in the South Asia Region, based in Washington, D.C, United States of America.

As country director, he would lead the bank’s engagement in Nigeria, overseeing the bank’s support for key development programmes and strengthening collaboration with government, civil society and development partners.