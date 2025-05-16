World Bank Partners West African Governments To Boost Childcare

Share

Government representatives from across West Africa concluded a high-level regional conference in Sal, Cabo Verde, on Thursday, by adopting the Sal Commitments on Advancing Childcare for Human Capital and Growth – a collective declaration to prioritize childcare as a cornerstone of national development strategies.

Hosted by the Government of Cabo Verde and facilitated by the World Bank, the event brought together ministers, policymakers, technical experts, private sector leaders, and development partners from across the region.

According to a World Bank press release, “recognising childcare as a vital investment in early childhood development, gender equality, job creation, and economic productivity, the Sal Commitments outline concrete actions to expand access to affordable, quality childcare services – especially for underserved urban, rural, and fragile communities.”

The statement further said: “The Sal Commitments also underscore the urgency of addressing gender disparities in care work and enabling women’s full participation in the labor market – particularly in emerging sectors like the digital, green, and care economies.

“Participating governments pledged to adopt or develop national childcare approaches by 2030 and to increase domestic resource mobilization for early childhood care and development by 2030.

Development partners were called upon to in – crease concessional financing and technical support for scalable, sustainable childcare systems.”

