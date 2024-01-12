World Bank Partners SOSG To Spend $24m In Rehabilitations Of Lugu Dam

The World Bank in collaboration with Sokoto State Government has commenced the reconstruction project of Lugu Dam at the cost of over $24 million in the Wurno Local Government Area of the state.

The State Commissioner of Environment, Nura Shehu Tangaza said the Lugu dam which was washed away by floods in 2010 is being reconstructed and will be put into use in earnest.

We spent about $2 million on the planting of the plantation and proposed to sink about 23 boreholes within the dam in addition to the fencing of the plantation to ensure the security of the dam.

The first stage of the plantation contract was awarded in September to October 2023 while the second stage was awarded in December 2023 at the cost of $ 1.5 million.

The commissioner stated that the total construction contract of the dam will gulped over $ 24 million.

Tangaza said the implementation of the dam project is a collaborative effort between the World Bank and the Sokoto State Government programme.

Under the project, the World Bank is sponsoring the project while the the Sokoto State Government would pay the counterpart funding of the project.

The funding of the project was based on the World Bank loan the state government received from the World Bank in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Already, the Sokoto State Government has secured the bank’s approval to commence the construction of the dam as a result of a series of meetings held between Governor Ahmed Aliyu and the officials of the World Bank.

To actualise that the state government has since advertised the project, based on the global standard International Community Bidding documents to the interested companies.

The documents are presently trending in the International Community Bidding (IBC), for every company in the world to apply.

Hitherto, many National and International companies have started showing interest and buying the project documents.

“Research conducted recently reveals that there are over 3,000 farmlands around the dam and going by the research indices at least a household who has farmlands around the dam may have one or two wives with children solely to earn a living through the dam “,

“So that is the estimate we gave to the World Bank and we are able to convince them that a good number of people are going to benefit from the project”,

We held a series of meetings with local communities and conducted training of people and explained to them that the dam and project belong to them, not the government alone and they are expected to ensure the security of the project and do whatever they can do to achieve the necessary goals of the project.

He noted that tremendous success was recorded since the beginning of the project we planted over 400,000 hectares of plantation around the dam and in addition, 40-kilo metres of plantation were being planted around the dam site.

We also engaged the people from within the project communities, especially in the plantation works, we did not engage any foreigners in the project site and anybody who is involved in this project work is from the Wurno local government area so that they can feel the ownership of the project.