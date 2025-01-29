World Bank, Others Seek $85bn To Unlock Africa’s Youth Potential

Share

World Bank President, Ajay Banga, has said that boosting access to electricity is the key to unlocking the demographic dividend in Africa, the world’s youngest continent.

According to Bloomberg, Banga stated this while laying out a plan in which the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the African Development Bank (AfDB) and private investors may spend about $85 billion to bring power to 300 million people by 2030.

The World Bank is driving a program dubbed Mission 300 that’s seeking to break one of sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest impediments to growth: Almost half of its population, or 570 million people, have no access to electricity.

That limits education, curbs employment and cuts productivity in a region where 70 per cent of the population are younger than 30.

“Everyone talks about that as a demographic dividend, which it will be if you give them clean air, clean water, health, education and eventually a job,” Bloomberg quoted the World Bank President as saying in an interview at the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s commercial capital, on Monday.

If not “you’ll have young people coming out the pipe in 10, 12, 15 years who will have no hope, no optimism, who will be socially challenged” and may migrate, he said.

Under the programme, the World Bank, the AfDB and other partners plan to give African countries grants and concessional finance.

In return, they expect recipient governments to change regulations and create a conducive environment for private investment.

“It’s a pay for results kind of thing. We can say you’ve committed to these things, you make the change, here’s the support. You don’t make the change, the money’s not coming,” he said.

