World Bank: Nigeria, Others Must Grow ‘Much Faster’ to Repay Debt

High borrowing costs have “changed dramatically” the need for developing nations to boost sluggish economic growth, Reuters reported the World Bank’s Deputy Chief Economist, Ayhan Kose, as saying. According to the news agency, the multilateral lender’s latest warning comes as international bond sales from emerging market governments hit an all-time record of $47 billion in January, led by less risky emerging economies such as Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Romania. However, some riskier issuers have started to tap markets at higher rates. Kenya recently paid more than 10 per cent on a new international bond – the threshold above which experts often consider borrowing unaffordable.

Kose was quoted by the news agency as saying that: “When it comes to borrowing, the story has changed dramatically. You need to grow much faster.” “If I had a mortgage with a 10 per cent interest rate, I would be worried,” he added. Kose added that faster growth, especially a real growth rate higher than the real cost of borrowing, could prove elusive. The World Bank warned in its Global Economic Prospects report, published in January, that the global econ- omy was set for the weakest half-decade performance in 30 years during 2020-2024, even if recession is avoided. Global growth is expected to slow for a third consecutive year to 2.4 per cent, before ticking up to 2.7 per cent in 2025.

Those rates are still well below the 3.1 per cent aver- age of the 2010s, the report showed. The growth slowdown is particularly acute for emerg- ing economies, around a third of which have seen no recovery since COVID-19 and have per capita income below their 2019 levels. Kose said this throws many education, health and climate spending goals into question. “I think that it’s going to be difficult to meet those objectives, if not impossible, given the type of growth we have seen,” Kose said. An escalation of the Middle East conflict is a further downside risk, adding to concerns over tight monetary policy and weak global trade.

“Trade has been a critical driver of poverty reduction, and obviously for emerging markets economies, a critical source of earnings,” Kose said. If growth remained low, some emerging economies might face having to restructure debt, Kose added, by re- profiling maturities or agreeing haircuts with creditors. “Sooner or later you need to restructure the debt and you need to have a frame- work,” he said. “That has not happened in the way the global community was hoping for,” he added. G20 nations launched the Common Framework in 2020, when the pandemic upended nations’ finances. The programme aimed to speed up and simplify the process of getting overstretched debt- distressed countries back on their feet.