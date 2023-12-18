World Bank: Nigeria Needs Complementary Reforms To Stabilise Forex

The World Bank has said several complementary reforms are needed to support Nigeria’s structural agenda and overall gain in competitiveness and economic diversification to stabilise forex and boost economic growth.

Alex Sienaert, World Bank Lead Economist for Nigeria, who made the declaration in Abuja recently, said with the reforms, Nigeria’s economy was expected to grow at an average annual rate of 3.5% in 2023-2026, or 0.5% points higher than without the reforms.

“The government still needed to remove remaining import restrictions, despite lifting a forex ban on 43 items, improve infrastructure and pursue clear, consistent trade policies

“Nigeria’s central bank should tighten monetary policy, build market confidence around free foreign exchange pricing, phase out “ways and means” advances to the government and discontinue its development finance initiatives, part of a series of unorthodox policies used by former central bank Governor Godwin Emefiele ”, Siernaert said.

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olawale Cardoso, has already begun rolling back Emefiele’s policies.

READ ALSO:

He adopted an inflation-targeting policy, ended all direct interventionist programmes, which he said blurred the lines with monetary policy, and began clearing foreign exchange backlogs, estimated at $7 billion, that was owed to banks.

“We will be using inflation-targeting and we will ensure that the use of monetary policy actually cascades down and has an impact,” Cardoso said in response to Siernaet’s call.

The central bank, under Cardoso, has also restarted its Open Market Operations (OMO) to rein in money supply. Despite unifying its multiple exchange rates, Nigeria has struggled with low oil revenue and foreign exchange shortages, which has dampened investor sentiment and hindered growth.

Finance Minister Wale Edun said the government would scrutinise revenue from oil, its main export and source of foreign currency earnings, and aim to boost output of the commodity ahead of plans “to spend even more”.

“What is spent as a proportion of GDP is much lower than in some African countries where government spending as a portion of GDP goes as far as 50% to 60%.

Finance Minister Wale Edun said the government would scrutinise revenue from oil, its main export and source of foreign currency earnings, and aim to boost output of the commodity ahead of plans “to spend even more”.

“What is spent as a proportion of GDP is much lower than in some African countries where government spending as a portion of GDP goes as far as 50% to 60%.