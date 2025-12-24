World Bank: Nations Proved Far More Resilient, Adaptive In 2025

As the current year draws to a close, the World Bank has rendered a positive judgement on nation’s resilience amid various challenges.

According to the global lender, this year saw countries grapple with a cascade of shocks and economic turbulence, from ongoing conflicts and economic uncertainty to catastrophic weather that tested communities, “yet in the face of these challenges, nations proved far more resilient and adaptive in 2025 than predicted.”

It noted that the year saw wild swings in the global economy, stressing that initial optimism shifted to widespread pessimismas countries confronted slowing global growth, geopolitical tensions, policy uncertainties, rising trade frictions, and persistent debt.

For the third year in a row, developing economies paid more in debt service than they received in new financing, hitting a 50-year high in debt outflows during 2022-2024. The bank said despite these major challenges, the global economy performed better than many had expected, particularly in developing countries.

“Global growth surpassed forecasts even amid tariffs and trade tensions, with some relief as bond markets reopened, and interest rates began to ease. “Decreasing trade-policy uncertainty and stable energy markets also contributed.

Forecasters now anticipate growth of about 2.7 per cent for this year—generally in line with expectations at the start of 2025. “This resilience was fueled by rapid adaptation, including the shifting of supply chains, fast adoption of digital technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and diversified markets.

“Against this backdrop, the World Bank Group continued working with countries to create the conditions for progress, opportunity, and resilience, with a focus on one powerful lever: jobs. This was our year of job creation, as we placed it at the center of our development efforts.

Jobs are not only the surest path out of poverty, but also provide dignity, hope, and stability. They build self-sufficient economies, reduce humanitarian need, and drive demand for goods, helping ensure that development is both sustainable and thriving.

“We are living through one of history’s greatest demographic shifts. Over the next decade, 1.2 billion young people in developing countries will reach working age, shaping the next century. Ensuring there are enough jobs for them is critical: this demographic dividend could catalyze the global economy.

But a lack of opportunities could fuel instability, unrest, and mass migration, with implications for every region and economy,” the World Bank added. It reaffirmed that jobs should be at the center of any development or economic strategy.

According to the bank, “our approach targets sectors with a high potential to create employment and fuel vibrant, homegrown economies: infrastructure and energy, agribusiness, health care, tourism, and manufacturing. We have already launched strategic initiatives with partners across these key areas.

These are not siloed plans; they are mutually reinforcing parts of our vision. “Strong infrastructure is foundational to development, connecting people to opportunities and improving lives. Access to reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy is central to this as it helps drive economies, deliver essential services, and spur job creation.

The need is especially urgent in Sub-Saharan Africa, where close to 600 million people still lack electricity. “That’s why we launched Mission 300 with the African Development Bank.

The ambitious initiative aims to connect 300 million people to electricity in Africa by 2030, providing the power needed to boost productivity for people and businesses. “Since its launch, 32 million people in the region have gained access to electricity, with a connection rate that is 1.5 times quicker than in previous years.

So far, 29 African governments have launched Energy Compacts to spur reforms and set bold targets, creating the conditions to transform their energy sectors.

“ It further said agriculture was critical to jobs and food security, adding that in developing countries, the sector makes up 40 per cent of employment, with smallholder farmers producing most of the world’s food.

“Yet many farmers live in poverty, constrained by traditional practices and limited access to markets, finance, and technology. For instance, only 10 per cent of small farmers currently access financing.

Meanwhile, it’s expected that the world will need 30 per cent more food by 2050 because of population growth. “To help unlock agriculture’s full potential, we launched AgriConnect this year, an initiative designed to transform smallholder farming, generate jobs, and strengthen global food security.

It aims to help smallholder farmers move from subsistence to surplus, including through increased financing, linking producers to markets, and equipping farmers with digital tools like small AI. These efforts are underpinned by the World Bank Group’s pledge to double our yearly investment in agribusiness to $9 billion by 2030and mobilize an additional $5 billion.