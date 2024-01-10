World Bank: More Nigerians, others’ll become poorer by year end

Despite raising its projection of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for this year to 3.3 per cent, up from a 3.0 per cent growth it projected in June last year, the World Bank has revealed that one out of four Nigerians would become poorer by the end of 2024. The bank, which disclosed this in its latest Global Economic Prospects report released, Tuesday, also raised its 2025 growth projection for the country to 3.7 per cent from the 3.1 per cent it forecast in June 2023. Specifically, the bank said: “Growth in Nigeria is projected at 3.3 per cent this year and 3.7 per cent in 2025—up 0.3 and 0.6 percentage points, respectively, since June—as macrofiscal reforms gradually bear fruits. The baseline forecast implies that per capita income will reach its pre-pandemic level only in 2025. “Growth is expected to be driven mainly by agriculture, construction, services, and trade. Inflation should gradually ease as the effects of last year’s exchange rate reforms and removal of fuel subsidies fade. These structural reforms are expected to boost fiscal revenue over the forecast period.”

It, however, warned that global growth in 2024 is set to slow for a third year in a row, thereby worsening poverty and debt levels in many developing countries. According to the Bretton Woods institution, global GDP is likely to grow 2.4 per cent this year, compared to 2.6 per cent in 2023, 3.0per cent in 2022 and 6.2 per cent in 2021. The bank stated that emerging market and developing economies as a group are forecast to grow 3.9 per cent this year, down from 4.0 per cent in 2023 and a full percentage point below their average in the 2010s. It said that pace is not enough to lift growing populations out of poverty, adding that by the end of 2024, people in about one out of every four developing countries and 40 per cent of low-income countries will be poorer than they were in 2019, before Covid-19. On growth in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) the World Bank said that this decelerated to an estimated 2.9 per cent in 2023, which is 0.3 percentage point lower than projected in June, adding that growth in the region’s three largest economies—Nigeria, South Africa, and Angola—slowed to an average of 1.8 per cent last year, holding back the region’s overall growth.

“In Nigeria, the region’s largest economy, growth softened to an estimated 2.9 percent in 2023. The decline in services growth was partly driven by a disruptive currency demonetization policy, which involved replacing old high-denomination naira notes with redesigned ones from December 2022 onward but was reversed in November 2023. Annual oil production rose after previous declines. “South Africa experienced a further slowdown in growth to an estimated 0.7 percent in 2023, attributed to monetary policy tightening, the impact of the energy crisis, and transport bottlenecks. Growth in Angola weakened to an estimated 0.5 percent, with maturing oil fields contributing to lower oil production, leading to revenue shortfalls and triggering public expenditure cuts,” the bank stated.